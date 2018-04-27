Shiva Boys win Championship crown

Shiva Boys Hindu College won Powergen’s 2018 SSCL National Championship Division, on Wednesday, after they defeated Vishnu Boys by 37 runs at the National Cricket Centre in Couva.

The Penal-based school batted first and posted a total of 258 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Rohan Singh top-scored with 51 runs and got help from teammates Isaiah Gomez and Damien Singh who chipped in with 39 and 36 respectively. Sameer Ali took four wickets for Shiva Boys but was a bit expensive, conceding 72 runs.

Needing 259 for victory, Vishnu Boys started aggressive in their chase and were spearheaded by Leonardo Francis who scored a brilliant 90. Rajeev Ramnath’s knock of 37 runs got things ticking for Vishnu Boys, however, Shiva Boys’ bowlers stuck to the task and took wickets at regular intervals to peg their opponents back. Vishnu Boys were eventually dismissed for 221. Nicholas Ali took three wickets for 30 runs, while Damion Joachim claimed two for 56 runs for Shiva Boys.

Summarised Scores: SHIVA BOYS HINDU COLLEGE 258/9 - Rohan Singh 51, Isaiah Gomez 39, Damien Singh 36; Sameer Ali 4/72 vs VISHNU BOYS HINDU COLLEGE 221 - Leonardo Francis 90, Rajeev Ramnath 37; Nicholas Ali 3/30, Damion Joachim 2/56.