Schoolboy moved to secret location

Stories by NALINEE SEELAL

THE 15-year-old college student ordered released on Wednesday by the DPP, has been taken to an undisclosed location where he is to receive counselling and rehabilitation. The teen was taken from the Brasso Police Station on Wednesday afternoon by his father.

Neighbours and relatives waited in vain for his return to the family’s Carapichaima home but when he failed to show they were told a decision was taken not to have him at home for several reasons. The boy was detained last week after his mother’s right hand was chopped off and she was chopped to the back of the neck.

Yesterday the boy’s grandmother said, “I listened to the radio and looked at the television news which revealed my grandson was back home, but that information is not true. I don’t know where my grandson is but I am hoping to see him soon.” The her knowledge, the boy has not yet visited his mother who remains at hospital.

On Wednesday, lead investigator Sgt Boxer of the Freeport Police was given instructions to release the schoolboy. He was in custody since last week Thursday after the chopping incident. His mother underwent ten hours of surgery during which, her hand was reattached at the wrist. Police said he was released because of insufficient evidence.