Protesters: Occupy elsewhere

OBJECTORS to plans for the North Grove Housing Estate of 500 units in the heart of Curepe told Ministry of Housing officials to build elsewhere and utilise existing units that have never yet been distributed, at the ministry’s public consultation on Thursday at Curepe Pentecostal Church.

In the question session, Agricultural Society of TT president Dhano Sookoo said old sand quarries in East Trinidad could be crafted into “beautiful neighbourhoods”, while Farmers Union president Shiraz Khan urged the ministry to distribute the many existing sites of public housing which remain unoccupied such as at Carlsen Field and Endeavour.

When Sookoo was shouted down by a small group of noisy women who described themselves as single mothers looking for accomodation, Sookoo who earlier said she was a single mother of five, shot back, “That’s the kind of people they intend to bring.” The women regularly heckled several objectors whom they claimed already owned nice homes but did not care about their plight.

Agronomist Dr John Alleyne at the head table appealed for calm. Activist Dr Wayne Kublalsingh said a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) must be done for the project. He also lamented that by this housing estate the Government would be giving Africans housing but without land, the true basis of wealth. Kublalsingh said the nurseries faciliate research, plant propagation and knowledge dissemination, but the estate would replace it by a dust bowl.