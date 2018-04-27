National League members offer settlement proposal IRC report at the centre as…

THE ATTORNEYS representing the National League members have written to their counterparts representing members of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Executive, offering a settlement proposal to the lawsuit surrounding the governance structure of the local cricket board.

The National League representatives said if the recommendations of the Independent Review Committee (IRC) report are implemented, the National League representatives will withdraw their lawsuit. The IRC, comprising Justice Vasheist Kokaram, Dr Sheila Rampersad and Ellis Lewis, was appointed on a resolution passed at a Special General Meeting of the TTCB to examine its current governance structure and make recommendations.

In the settlement proposal letter on April 17, the attorneys of the National League representatives wrote to the TTCB saying, “Having had an opportunity to consider, review and evaluate the said report, the claimants have provided the requisite instructions to make a formal proposal which seeks to effectively dispose of this matter in its entirety and obviate the need for the further advancement of these proceedings. The claimants hereby propose the following:

1) that the defendant, the TTCB, accept the contents of the report on governance of TT cricket by the Independent Review Committee (“the report”) dated 22nd February 2018;

2) that the defendant further adopt and implement the recommendations of the said report inclusive of the suggested new structure for the defendant; and

3) pursuant thereto and specifically, that the defendant do convene an Annual General Meeting no later than three months from the date hereof; and

4) costs to be assessed in the claimants favour.”