NALIS: Increase in publishing

Public Amdinistration and Communications Minister Marlene McDonald with first time author Vereena Boodoosingh. Photo: Jeff Mayers.

THERE has been an increase not only in the number of people publishing, but also meeting deadlines to make the list of first-time authors said National Library and Information System Authority (NALIS) executive director Catherine Romain. Romain was addressing local writers on Wednesday at the ninth annual First Time Authors appreciation programme at the National Library, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

Forty-five first-time authors were given plaques for their contribution to the library, and for completing their books on time.

She said NALIS is thrilled that one of its objectives is being realised, which is to encourage people to enter the publishing arena, and to date had celebrated 348 people.

“There is no shortage of talent and creativity in TT. Whether fact or fiction, your works add to the library’s collection, contribute to our literary landscape and enrich the literature of the world. “I wish to encourage you all to keep on writing.

Allow your pen or keyboard to fight against as well as to find solutions to the ills in our society.

“We appreciate what you have done. We applaud your efforts and express our heartfelt congratulations to you all. We thank you for sticking to your craft, believing in your dreams and working hard. You have done well.”

Romain said the programme also aims to raise public awareness regarding the protection of intellectual property through copyright.

Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald said books written by locals provide an opportunity to tell TT’s story as no one else can. She said it is an outlook on this country which adds validity to the country’s experiences.

“Books by local authors provide a source of motivation. There’s great pride in identifying with one of Sam Selvon’s characters, reading a quotable quote from CLR James or listening to a reading from VS Naipaul’s works.

“And while having a wide repertoire is indispensable, equally as empowering is the importance of being exposed to work done by someone who looks and sounds like you.

“Implicit in that experience is the sense that it has done and can be accomplished again; that dream of writing a book is not reserved for someone else other than you, who has resources you do not have.”

Mc Donald said technology has affected almost everything, including books and other forms of media, such as experiments with artificial intelligence or writing news stories, and lately local newspapers creating video and crossing content lines.

“Traditional books have not been spared. In some sectors there is a war on publishers. Many opt to self-publish, and there are those who add features like hyerlinks, videos and games to their books. The idea is to embrace technology and deepen the readers’ experience. But fundamentally, the essence of a book remains telling of authentic stories.”

Mc Donald wished the first-time authors all the best in their future writings.