More time for Smith report

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday said he gave two additional weeks to the committee appointed to investigate the dismissal of former sport minister Darryl Smith’s personal assistant, Carrie-Ann Moreau and a settlement paid to her.

However, Rowley said he received a report from former ambassador Christopher Thomas on this country’s vote at the Organisation of American States (OAS) against a waiver of Dominica’s membership fees. This report could be made public soon, he said.

Speaking at the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, Rowley said the committee appointed on April 10, to investigate Moreau’s dismissal and a $150,000 settlement paid to her had asked for the extra time. “The team requires to interview some people who were out of the country and I have granted the extension,” he said.

The committee is chaired by former permanent secretary Jackie Wilson and includes Folade Mutota of WINAD and attorney Elaine Greene.

Moreau’s dismissal and subsequent settlement led to Smith being reassigned from the Sport Ministry to the Housing Ministry in a Cabinet reshuffle on April 9. Smith was then fired as junior housing minister on April 10 after new information was brought to Rowley’s attention.

On Thomas’ report, the PM said, “I received that report today.” Asked by reporters if he had read it, Rowley replied, “I have read it. I have to study it.” He declined reporters’ questions about the contents of the report. “I will make it available in the next few days,” he said. Referring to other issues he had spoken about, Rowley smiled and told reporters,” I have said so much to you today, I am sure that you’re suffering from information overload.”