Mayor: Vendors site ready soon

FOR VENDORS: This is the site between George and Nelson streets in Port of Spain to be prepared for former Charlotte Streeet vendors.

A proposed site to accommodate vendors from Charlotte Street will be ready soon. This was the assurance given yesterday by Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez. At the Port of Spain City Corporation’s statutory meeting at City Hall on Wednesday, Martinez identified this location as the site of an old Angostura Rum Bond Building between George and Nelson Streets.

Newsday visited the area yesterday.

The only location which fit the mayor’s description in the area was an empty lot which was partially fenced.

Parts of the lot’s interior were covered with bushes. Garbage also littered the lot in several places.

Martinez confirmed this is the new location to house the vendors. “Yes it is and we are working on making it ready in two weeks,” the mayor said. Martinez said the area will be “completely transformed in that time. There was no work taking place on the lot yesterday.

Martinez asked the vendors to either use the Central Market on Abbatoir Road in the interim or wait until this location is ready.

Charlotte Street Vendors Association president Junior Lewis said the vendors were unhappy with the corporation’s decision. Martinez has said the vendors are entitled to their concerns. He said while some decisions may be unpopular, they are in the city’s best interests.