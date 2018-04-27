Macoya man killed in shoot-out with cops

File photo

A 26-year-old Macoya man who was reportedly killed by police this morning in an exchange of gunfire with Northern Division Police behind Hillview College, El Dorado.

The dead man was identified as Brandon Bruce of Macoya Gardens.

According to reports, around 3 am officers led by Inspector Betus Hernandez and including Cpl Ramjohn of the Tunapuna Police received information that three young men had broken into the cafeteria at Hillview College and were removing items.

When officers responded they saw three teenagers standing behind the college.

As officers were about to detain the three teens, who were in possession of stolen items from the cafeteria, Bruce and a 26-year-old woman arrived in a vehicle.

Bruce reportedly began firing at police officers with a Glock pistol and police returned fire. He died at the scene.

His body was viewed by a district medical officer and taken to the Forensic Science Centre (FSC).

The female accomplice who was sitting in the passenger's seat was taken into custody along with the three teenagers.