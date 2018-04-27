Land Valuation bill passed in Senate

JULIEN NEAVES

THE VALUATION of Land (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Senate yesterday with support from the Independent Bench but none from the Opposition. The vote went to a division and 24 voted in favour, including all nine Independent senators, while all six Opposition senators voted against, with no abstentions.

This bill seeks to make a number of amendments to the Valuation of Land Act in order to rectify deficiencies needed to implement the act, and contained 19 clauses.

Opposition senators had previously said they would not support the bill and expressed concern about the finance minister appointing members of the valuation tribunal. Opposition Senator Wade Mark said the penalties for including inaccurate information were too high.

PNM Senator Robert Le Hunte previously said there was a nexus between the Valuation of Land Amendment Bill and the Property Tax Bill and if these two bills could be put together, several issues would be solved.