Kwesi expects great jazz festival

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Tobago Council of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Kwesi Des Vignes is anticipating a great show at this weekend instalment of Tobago Jazz Experience (TJE).

Speaking at a media conference hosted at the Tobago Council’s office in Scarborough on Wednesday, Des Vignes said the jazz festival was needed in Tobago “as a shot in the arm.”

“We are in the jazz mood and we are looking forward to a successful Tobago Jazz Experience and I think that this is one of the activities needed in Tobago at this point in time as a shot in the arm and the timing could not be better for us, getting the T&T Spirit back on the Seabridge finally and having Caribbean Airlines working with us,” he said.

Des Vignes also called on persons to be careful of the information they post about Tobago, as the world was watching.

“I remembered I reached out, I sent a flyer to some of my friends across the Caribbean inviting them to jazz and so on and one of them would have commented, ‘but I thought you can’t get to Tobago now,’ and they would have alluded to certain posts on Facebook.

“We all need to now get on board… I would like us to spread the good news that the seabridge is working and Caribbean Airlines is working with us as well. I want us to spread the good news that Tobago is a place to visit, I want us to spread the good comes that the Tobago Jazz Experience is going to be bigger and better than ever,” he said.

The PRO also commended the Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation on its recent revelation that by the time the cruise season closes in May, Tobago is projected to have received close to 80,000 cruise passengers. This, according to the release is an increase of over 236 percent from the 2016-2017 season, when 23,821 cruise passengers visited the island.