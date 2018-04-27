Killed bandit identified

A BANDIT who was killed during an exchange of gunfire with Chaguanas police on Wednesday, was identified via the police’s fingerprint database, as Jabarie Chambers, 23, of Gonzales, Belmont. Chambers had 14 matters pending in court for various offences including robbery.

On Wednesday at 10 am, Chambers went to a bar at Eleanor Street in Chaguanas where he held up the Chinese businessman and robbed him of a bag containing $20,000. Chaguanas CID officers responded and received information that he was at a house at Pierre Street in Enterprise. Shortly after midday, officers surrounded the house and called on Chambers to surrender. He fired at the officers who returned fire.

Constable Rajpat was shot in the left ankle while Chambers was shot multiple times. Both were taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre where the suspect was pronounced dead on arrival. Constable Rajpat was transferred to the Mt Hope Hospital and relatives later took him to a private medical centre to have a bullet removed from his left foot.