Kamla and Moonilal blast PM's "rum shop" talk
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has criticised Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley's remarks during his post Cabinet press briefing yesterday in which he hit back at UN representatives and accused them of trying to make TT a refugee camp.
Speaking with reporters outside of Parliament, Persad-Bissessar expressed concern over Rowley's statements and said he should have approached the situation with diplomacy rather than criticism for the UN.
Newsday also spoke to Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal after yesterday's Joint Select Committee in Parliament, who described Rowley's statements as reckless and likened it to "rum shop" talk.