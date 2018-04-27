Judges to seek legal representation on sabbatical issue

Justice Justice Ivor Archie. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

JUDGES of the Supreme Court have signalled their intention to seek legal advice and intervene in an interpretation summons filed by Attorney General Faris Al Rawi to have the court determine whether judges are entitled to sabbatical leave.

Al-Rawi was instructed by the Prime Minister to take relevant steps to clarify whether there exists any such leave for members of the judiciary after Chief Justice Ivor Archie had applied for sabbatical leave before changing it to vacation leave after controversy stirred over whether he in fact qualified to take sabbatical.

The Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC) has been named as the single defendant in the application being heard by Justice James Aboud.

The Law Association is also seeking to intervene as an interested party and Aboud was told yesterday that the judges have approached a senior counsel to possibly represent them at the hearing.

The interpretation summons came up for hearing in the Port of Spain High Court yesterday.

Aboud said he took note of a public concern that a judge would be deciding whether judges were entitled to sabbaticals or “self judging self,” but added there was the 'doctrine of necessity' and a judge was the only lawful authority to determine the issue now before him.

He said he has divorced himself from any self interest and disclosed he knew there was an enquiry among his fellow judges to determine if they should be represented, but he did not participate at that meeting.

In any event, Aboud said the case was a purely academic one, based on paper trails and documentation.

Attorneys for the AG, led by Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein and Gilbert Peterson, have asked that any documentation relating to the issue that may be in the possession of the office of the CJ be disclosed. His legal team is expected to make a formal application for specific disclosure although the JLSC’s lead counsel, Deborah Peake,SC, said her client would be amenable to such an application with a view to “getting it right.”

She also disclosed that having received certain instructions from the JLSC, they were hoping to arrive at a consensual position on some of the issues which, she said, will not resolve the case before the court, but will definitely shorten it.

The Law Association, represented in court yesterday by its president Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes, has been given until next week to file its application to appear as an interested party, but was advised that the association will only be allowed if it can prove it can provide useful assistance to the issue of judges entitlement to sabbatical leave.

A status hearing has been scheduled for June 12.

Archie proceeded on a six-week vacation on March 20, the day after he swore in President Paula-Mae Weekes, who incidentally had presided over an internal committee in the Judiciary to give effect to a recommendation of the Salaries Review Commission (SRC) for sabbatical leave for judges. Weekes had also applied for such leave but was denied.

In November, Archie informed then President Anthony Carmona of his plan to go on a sabbatical to, “rest, reflect and study,” on a judicial fellowship in Washington, DC. He was expected to leave in February, but his plans were thwarted when the government took the position that Archie was not entitled to any sabbatical leave under terms of the SRC’s 98th Report.

Archie said that he had decided not to go on the controversial six-month sabbatical for which he had applied to former President Anthony Carmona. Instead, he said he would use his accrued vacation leave of 35 weeks.

But his change of plan was questioned when sources within the Judiciary said there were no legislative provisions for judges to accrue so much leave.

According to the Judges Salaries and Pensions Act, judges are entitled to the “long vacation” period from August 1 to October 2, as well as the Easter and Christmas, plus six weeks’ vacation for a Justice of Appeal and four weeks for a puisne judge.

Regulation 2 of the act, however, says vacation provided for “shall be taken at such time or times as may be approved by the Chief Justice and shall not be accumulated from one year to another.”

His six-week vacation ends on May 9.