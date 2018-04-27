Guards foil ATM heist

NALINEE SEELAL

TWO burglars armed with a sledgehammer and grinder who tried to cut open an ATM in Chaguaramas early on Wednesday, fled empty-handed after they were confronted by security guards.

At 3.30 pm, the burglars went to the ATM of Republic Bank, Chaguaramas and tried to cut it open. During the process the bank’s alarm was triggered and the security company responded immediately. Within minutes of reaching the bank they saw two men running away. They fired at the bandits but it could not be determined if any were hit. The guards alerted health institutions to be on the lookout for anyone seeking treatment for gunshot woulds.

Carenage police were called and found the tools left behind by the bandits. On Wednesday, head of the Port of Spain CID acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad went to the scene to make enquiries. Surveillance footage was expected to be viewed and police believe they may be able to make a breakthrough.