Fire at Edan's Centre, San Fernando

Fire officers attempt to put out a blaze at Edan's Centre on High Street. Photo: Jeff Mayers.

San Fernando fire fighters are still battling a blaze at Edan's centre located at Upper High Street in San Fernando.

They are attempting to suppress the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjoining buildings.

Shortly after 10 am, smoke was seen coming from the top of the multi storey building located between Republic Bank and the San Fernando Methodist Church which houses a pre school centre.

Employees from Edan Centre as well as the bank were quickly evacuated.

No one was injured.

Traffic came to a halt along the busy High Street as well as Harris Promenade as police cordoned off the area.

Crowds of onlookers lined High Street to watch as firefighters battled the blaze.