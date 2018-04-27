Fiery quarrel in Las Cuevas

A 57-year-old volunteer soldier was detained on Wednesday afternoon hours after he allegedly assaulted his wife and teenage daughter, and then set fire to their home at St Michael's Village, Las Cuevas.

The soldier was in custody in the North Eastern Division yesterday.

At around 8 pm on Wednesday, the soldier allegedly had argued with his 53-year-old wife and 17-year-old daughter, attacked his wife and began beating her in front of their daughter.

During the fracas his daughter struck him on the head with an object. Neighbours heard screams coming from the house and called the police, but by the time they arrived at the soldier had left.

His wife and daughter were taken to the Maracas Bay Police Station, interviewed and taken for medical treatment.

Meanwhile police were told the house where the incident took place was engulfed in flames.

Fire officers were called but by the time they arrived the house was already gutted.

After a search, the soldier was detained a few hours later.

He denied burning down the house and said during the argument his wife had left a pot of corn on the stove.

Yesterday he was expected to be interviewed and charges are expected to be laid today.

Investigations are continuing.