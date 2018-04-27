Engineer is new ambassador

A PETROLEUM engineer is this country’s new High Commissioner to Nigeria. In a statement on Wednesday, the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry announced the appointment of Wendell De Landro to this post on April 10. De Landro has been a petroleum engineer for the last 41 years.

In presenting De Landro with his instrument of appointment, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses said De Landro’s experience in energy matters would serve him well in his new assignment.

He said De Landro will be guided by Government’s policy of using its foreign missions as the frontline for projecting TT’s interests internationally, and this includes TT’s specific interest in oil, natural gas and energy services; advancing TT’s trade and investment policies; and promoting projects of mutual benefit to diaspora communities.

De Landro is also accredited to several other African countries. He will also have observer status on TT’s behalf in the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States.