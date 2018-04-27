Dillon mum on PM’s ‘invasion’

FOR YOU: National Security Minister Edmund Dillon presents a token to US Navy Southern Command leader Admiral Kurt Tidd during a press conference yesterday at the ministry in Port of Spain.

MINISTER of National Security Edmund Dillon and Admiral Kurt Tidd of the US Navy Southern Command (SOUTHCOMM) both refused to comment on remarks made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday that TT was being encouraged to invade neighbouring Venezuela. Rowley made the remark during the post Cabinet press briefing.

Both Dillon and Tidd said they were unable to comment on the prime minister’s comment when asked by Newsday during a press conference on the conclusion of the US/TT military exercise, Operation Fused Response, at the ministry’s Temple Court, Abercromby Street head-office.

Tidd said that Dr Rowley’s comments had nothing to do with the bilateral military exercise and added that the planning for the operation began a year in advance, well before the worsening socio/economic and political crisis in Venezuela.

“This exercise was planned over a year ago and it encompasses the ability of nations to work together collaboratively dealing with crisis response and decision-making and as the minister pointed out this was an opportunity to practice the very difficult aspects of making decisions under a very short timeline and difficult circumstances from the government level to soldiers on the ground. That’s what this exercise was about,” Admiral Tidd said.

During the post Cabinet press briefing, Rowley remarked that there were “people” who wanted TT to join them in invading Venezuela.

Operation Fused Response saw the arrival of a large contingent of US Military personnell in TT, sought to strengthen responsive capabilities to local and regional crises, including terror attacks and natural disaster responses, with several exercises being conducted in Moruga, Diego Martin, Macqueripe, Camp Cumuto, Couva and the ANR Robinson Airport in Tobago. Dillon said he was pleased with the exercise and believed it was mutually beneficial for both nations as they move towards strengthening ties and said the exercises were conducted with no disruption to residents of the different staging areas.