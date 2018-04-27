Counselling for students

CLASSMATES of the 15-year-old student who was raped on Tuesday at the school’s compound received counselling yesterday from officials of the Education Ministry’s Student Support Services Division. The victim did not attend classes yesterday. On Wednesday she accompanied her parents to a medical centre where she received counselling and was administered medication.

Police investigators from the Child Protection Unit were expected to interview the victim’s form teacher and the school principal as well as classmates. Sources revealed that the suspect, who attends the same school, has been suspended for seven days with immediate effect and police were yesterday searching for him.

On Tuesday at 11.20 am, the schoolgirl left class to go to the washroom when the schoolboy followed her and later overpowered and raped her.

After the boy ran off, the girl reported the attack to her form teacher who immediately alerted the principal.