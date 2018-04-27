Colm: Ferry vendor is reputable

THE vendor of the Galleons Passage was found to be “a reputable company with no adverse interest” by both the Government and the firm Dunn and Bradstreet, Finance Minister Colm Imbert told the Senate yesterday. But Opposition Senator Wade Mark alleged a possible conflict of interest in the valuation done on the vessel. Imbert named the vendor as Sea Lease Ltd, whose parent firm is Sea Management Services of Australia.

“The directors and shareholders of the company are as we know them to be. The chief executive is Mr Stuart Ballantyne, the parent company is Sea Management Corporation Services of Australia.

“To read some of the elements of the report: Nothing detrimental has been found against the company in the Hong Kong District Court, High Court or gazette files. No record found against the company in the Small Claims Tribunal files.” Asked by Mark when he would table the report in Parliament, Imbert replied,”That will be subject to Cabinet approval.”

Mark asked if, like Sea Lease, Ocean Design and Survey, the valuator of the Galleons Passage, is a subsidiary of Sea Management Services Ltd. Imbert replied, “I’m not aware of that.”

Mark asked whether, if this claim were found to be so, Imbert would void the valuation exercise, owing to a conflict of interest, and start it afresh.

Imbert replied, “We have a valuation from Schulter Marine at US$35 million, and Schulter Marine has no relationship whatsoever with the seller of the vessel.”