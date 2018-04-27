Caswall Morrison Football League launched Golden Lane Football Club keeps community active through sport:

THE GOLDEN Lane Football Club has been instrumental in keeping the community and environs active through sports and culture.

The organisation’s latest initiative – the staging of the Caswall Morrison Football League – kicked off on April 3.

The third edition of the competition hosted eight teams vying for prizes of $7,000 for the league champions, $5,000 for second place and $3,000 for third position.

The lucrative competition will also feature a first prize of $4,000 for the knockout champions; $2,500 for the beaten finalist and $1,000 for third place.

On the field of play, at the Table Piece recreation ground, in Les Coteaux, where all matches are contested, defending champions Hill Kickers of Mt Thomas are making a herculean effort to hold on to their title.

Hill Kickers have already beaten Police, Moriah Police Youth Club, Culloden Future Stars and drew with Gully Boys for a total of 10 points after 4 games.

In the latest round of matches, last Saturday, Police loss by default to Leeds United of Whim. The law men did not show any discipline on the day as only 5 of their players turned out for the 5 pm encounter.

In the second match at 7pm, Mason Hall Police Youth Club withstood a stern test from Culloden Future Stars to prevail 2 goals to nil.

Makan Hislop opened the scoring for Mason Hall with a free kick in the 40th minute while Stephano Wright extended the lead in the second half of play.

Mason Hall currently lead the standings with 12 points after 5 games, Hill Kickers are in second position with 10 points from four matches and Leeds United are in third with nine points in their four games to date.

President of the Golden Lane Football Club, Cynthia Matthew Joseph said the name of the league was in honour of Caswall Morrison, who was a resident of the community and a member of the Golden Lane football team. Morrison died in a car accident while on his way to play a football match.

She also said a priority of the tournament is to refocus the rivalry among the surrounding communities and streets into something positive and expose more youth to the Golden Lane football team, which campaigns in the Tobago Football Association premier division. The tournament ends on May 11.