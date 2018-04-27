Businessman’s son kidnapped

Kidnap victim Darrel Cuffie

NALINEE SEELAL

THE 18-year-old son of a Port of Spain businessman was snatched by two kidnappers on Wednesday night as the teen drove his father’s black hatchback BMW along Collens Road in Fairways, Maraval. Darrell Cuffie remained unaccounted for up until yesterday.

Anti-Kidnapping Unit officers under head of Port of Spain CID acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad and including Insp Herman Narace mounted a search for the victim. The teenager’s father, Farrell Cuffie, was in a state of disbelief and worry over what had happened.

Around 9.30 pm,Cuffie’s son was driving along Collens Road when two men in a dark SUV pulled in front of him, ordered him out of the car at gunpoint and bundled the screaming victim into the SUV which sped off. An anonymous caller alerted police and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit was brought in. They found the BMW with its engine still running.

Police searched several houses in areas where they believed the teen was being held, but up to press time, Cuffie could not be located. Yesterday, police continued their efforts to find the kidnapped teenager. Anxious relatives awaited a phone call from the kidnappers but up to press time, they had received none. This is the third kidnapping for the year.