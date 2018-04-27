Belmont man shot dead Mother, brother murdered in 2016 and 2017

File photo

A 30-year-old Belmont man was shot multiple times as he drove his AD Wagon along Old St Joseph Road, Laventille shortly after 8.30 am yesterday.

The victim Jameel Modest of Barton Lane, Belmont was found slumped in the driver’s seat by passers-by who alerted police.

The body was viewed by District Medical Officer Dr Friday who ordered its removal to the Forensic Science Centre. According to reports, Modest was last seen driving his AD Wagon north along Erica Street, Laventille but when he turned into the Old St Joseph Road, Laventille, the AD wagon was sprayed with bullets.

Police investigators said Modest had complained about living in fear for his life after his mother was murdered in 2016 and his brother suffered the same fate one year later.

Relatives said Modest lived in fear and never ventured out much. Yesterday investigators were unable to find out where Modest was going when he met his demise, but investigators believe he was followed by the killer or killers. Modest's killing pushed the murder toll to 172 for the year.