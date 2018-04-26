Shrimp, cheese stolen from PriceSmart

A COUPLE with a previous conviction for stealing a doll faced San Fernando magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine yesterday for allegedly stealing shrimp, cheese and other items from PriceSmart membership warehouse club. Cliff Samaroo, 39, and his wife Joanne, 46, of Harmony Hall, Marabella, pleaded not guilty.

The magistrate read the charge that on Monday, at the South Trunk Road in La Romaine, they stole two bags of shrimp, a block of cheese, two bags of boneless chicken breasts, two jars of alfredo sauce, a pack of boneless ham and steak and a pair of slippers. The items are together valued $900, the property of PriceSmart.

PC Piper of the San Fernando CID laid the charge. Defence attorney Ainsley Lucky represented the couple, who he said were married and ran a barbecue shed. They have two children. Lucky said his clients had a previous conviction for larceny of a doll. They were reprimanded and discharged on that offence.

Samaroo has two matters pending for allegedly having and uttering a forged document. However, Joanne Samaroo has no pending matters. The magistrate granted Samaroo $40,000 surety bail with a cash alternative of $8,000 and Joanne Samaroo $20,000 surety bail with a cash alternative of $5,000. She adjourned the matter to May 2 and transferred the case to the Fourth Court.