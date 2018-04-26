Senate wants autonomy legislation

JULIEN NEAVES

GOVERNMENT, Opposition and the Independent benches all came together in agreement on Tuesday night to have Government introduce legislation on parliamentary autonomy.

The original motion was introduced by Opposition Senator Wade Mark and was later amended to include a call for legislation.

Government Leader Franklin Khan said from the tone of the debate, no one from the Government, Opposition or Independent benches was fundamentally opposed to parliamentary autonomy.

“I said, ‘Senator Mark you are pushing an open door.’” He had proposed thatSenator Clarence Rambharat propose an amendment on behalf of the Government, but the counter-proposal from Mark was “palatable” to the Government bench and gave a tighter timeline. He also said it was a good point of compromise between Opposition, Government and Independents and agreed with the amendment.

Rambharat withdrew his amendment and Senate President Christine Kangaloo read out the motion, with the Senate calling on Government to introduce legislation to Parliament on parliamentary autonomy during the fourth session of the eleventh Parliament, refer it to a joint select committee and report before the end of the fourth session.

During his contribution Khan also commented on the suggestion of full-time senators, saying this country has a small population with a limited resource base to choose from. Another concern was the number of competent people who would want to serve full-time in the Parliament.

“So you will restrict who is available. Would government senators who are not ministers leave their jobs to come and sit down in the back bench? Would (Government) Senator (Daniel) Dookie – I don’t want to tell where he’s working, but he has a good job – would he leave his job to come and sit down in the back bench? To make matters worse, with no security of tenure. Because if he and the Prime Minister cross thread in the evening, he out in the morning.”

“The same applies to my six colleagues in the Opposition bench. Worse, will they leave their jobs…would Senator Gerald Ramdeen give up his lucrative law practice to be an Opposition senator? And as good as he and his political leader may be now, it may not last. So you still at the mercy of the leader of the Opposition with no security of tenure.” Khan said the same thing would apply to independent colleagues.

“I want to put (Independent) Senator (Sophia) Chote on the spot: would you give up your lucrative law practice? Possibly not. I am just, in a jovial sense, making a very serious and fundamental point.”