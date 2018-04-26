Renegades live on the Avenue

A cross section of the crowd on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook.

GARY CARDINEZ

ARIAPITA AVENUE was on fire with the sound of steel on Sunday evening when MusicTT and the Ministry of Trade, in conjunction with the Port of Spain City Corporation, staged Live on the Avenue as part of the Live Music District initiative.

Reigning Panorama champions BP Renegades provided almost two hours of music for a very appreciative crowd which danced and sang along with the band.

Minister of Trade Paula Gopee-Scoon said, “The Live Music District is an opportunity to expose our musicians and artistes as well as to commercialise their music.

"Over 30 restaurants around the city are involved in the initiative. It is about tourism both local and foreign. The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts and Ministry of Tourism are also involved.”

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez told the audience, “We decided to try something different. You have heard about Live MusicTT and Live Music District; well, Port of Spain is the pilot project. It is an event we want to take all over TT. It’s a government initiative – central government and local government.

He thanked Woodbrook residents for the opportunity to stage this event, BP Renegades for the music, and said, "You can look forward to other events monthly.”

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regello said he was pleased to be a part of the event and cited David Rudder’s song Oil and Music, saying Port of Spain had the music and South had the oil.

Singer Oscar B performed with BP Renegades and engaged the crowd with his performance, but that just added to the energy created by the players, who had gained an added zest from their Panorama title and arranger Duvone Stewart.

Several soca artistes also performed.