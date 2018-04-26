Money for TJE

Susan Worrell of NLCB marketing and public relations presents a cheque for $100,000 to George Leacock, chairman of the Tobago Festivals Commission.

THE National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) has sponsored $100,000 to the Tobago Jazz Experience (TJE) 2018.

The cheque was presented to George Leacock, chairman of the Tobago Festivals Commission, recently at the NLCB offices in Port of Spain.

In handing over the cheque, Susan Worrell, marketing and public relations, NLCB, said she hopes everyone attends the event.

“NLCB is pleased to be a sponsor of the 2018 edition and we wish you all the success in your endeavour,” she said.

Leacock, in his response, thanked NLCB for supporting the show.

He assured patrons that the weekend of events will see full concert performers from headliners Ne-Yo, Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton who will be performing with their full bands and back up dancers and singers.

He revealed that the cast for 2019 will be announced at this year’s show.

The Tobago Jazz Experience will take place this weekend with shows in Speyside Recreational Ground and Pigeon Point Heritage Park.