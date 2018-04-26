Imbert: CPO gave no zero per cent offer

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) has confirmed that no letter making an offer of a zero percent wage increase to public servants for the 2014 to 2016 period was sent to the Public Services Association.

"It is irresponsible of the President of the PSA to spread this misinformation," Imbert said in a tweet on Thursday.

He was responding to statements by PSA President Watson Duke at a press conference on Monday that late last week, the PSA received a written offer from the CPO for 2014, 2015 and 2016. He also said the PSA would be taking to the streets in May in response to the offer.

Duke in a voice message on a PSA WhatsApp group described the minister’s response as "laughable" and a far depiction from what actually happened and reiterated the PSA received a letter from the office of the CPO offering zero, zero, zero for the years 2014, 2015 and 2016.

“However the PSA is happy that the Minister of Finance has finally found his heart and withdrawn the offer. So we will not bully him or shame him into withdrawing the offer. We are happy that he has withdrawn the offer of zero per cent by denying it. However we want to invite the CPO to meet around the table to discuss the salaries of public officers on our before the 11th May 2018."