Flow Youth Cup qualifying kicks off Sunday

Central FC Under-14 players and staff during the 2018 Flow Youth Pro League.

Central FC youth teams — Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 — are among 10 sides to battle for spots at the quarterfinal stage of this season’s inaugural Flow Youth Pro League 2018 Cup, which will test Trinidad and Tobago’s brightest young talents on the knockout stage.

The U-16 and U-18 sides of Defence Force FC, as well as North East Stars’ U-14s and U-16s are also among the teams to contest the qualifying round on Sunday.

The Larry Gomes Stadium will host three qualifiers, with the U-14 sides of Point Fortin Civic and North East Stars clashing from 10am. Play at the Malabar venue will continue from 2pm with Defence Force FC and North East Stars locking horns in the U-16 division, before Defence Force FC and Central contest the only U-18 qualifier from 4pm.

Football fans in the south will also have a taste of Sunday’s qualifying action at Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field when St. Ann’s Rangers and Central FC tangle from 10am in the U-14 division, before the Couva Sharks clash with Morvant Caledonia United in the U-16 division from 2pm.

The Flow Youth Pro League Cup quarterfinal and semi-final rounds will be contested on May 6 and 20, respectively, before the competition culminates on May 27 with the finals.

Pro League CEO Julia Baptiste said, “This knockout tournament not only allows the players and teams the chance to go all the way and win silverware, but also to provide increased competition among the players and coaches. This is all part of ongoing development of our country’s young players.

“We’ve just completed a very successful league competition and congratulations to winners San Juan Jabloteh U-14s and U-16s and Point Fortin Civic U-18s who have lifted the club’s first title at this level.

We also want to applaud every player, every coach, everyone at the administration level and every supporter that made the league competition a success. Now we are confident that this first ever Cup will lift the excitement to a whole new level.”

Flow Youth Pro League 2018 Cup

Qualifying Round

(Sunday 29 April 2018)

Under-14 Division

Point Fortin Civic vs North East Stars, 10am at Larry Gomes Stadium;

St. Ann’s Rangers v Central FC, 10am at Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field 2;

Under-16 Division

Defence Force FC vs North East Stars, 2pm at Larry Gomes Stadium;

Central FC vs Morvant Caledonia United, 2pm at Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field 2;

Under-18 Division

Defence Force FC vs Central FC, 4pm at Larry Gomes Stadium.

Quarter-Final Round

(Sunday 6 May 2018)

Under-14 Division

San Juan Jabloteh vs (Winners St. Ann’s Rangers vs Central FC)

Morvant Caledonia United vs (Winners Point Fortin Civic vs North East Stars)

W Connection vs Club Sando

Police FC vs Defence Force FC

Under-16 Division

San Juan Jabloteh vs (Winners Central FC vs Morvant Caledonia United)

Club Sando vs (Winners Defence Force FC vs North East Stars)

W Connection vs Police FC

Point Fortin Civic vs St. Ann’s Rangers

Under-18 Division

San Juan Jabloteh vs (Winners Defence Force FC vs Central FC)

Point Fortin Civic vs Police FC

W Connection vs Club Sando

St. Ann’s Rangers vs North East Stars

Semi-Final Round

(Sunday 20 May 2018)

Final

(Sunday 27 May 2018)