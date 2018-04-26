Death after rum bottle to head

Roshan Ramdial

STACY MOORE

A FATHER of one who was struck on the head with a rum bottle has died. Roshan Ramdial, 43, died at the San Fernando General Hospital last Thursday night, the day after he was injured. An autopsy on Friday revealed he died of blunt force cranio-cerebral trauma.

Last Wednesday evening Ramdial was at a birthday party at a neighbour’s house near his Railway Reserve Road, Princes Town home when he and a 32-year-old man had an argument. Reports said the man picked up a rum bottle and hit Ramdial on the head. Ramdial was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility and later transferred to the hospital, where he died the next day.

Speaking to Newsday yesterday at the family’s home Ramdial’s mother Rosey, 63, said her son did not deserve to die in such a way. “He and this man are friends. They lime together and drink together. And on the day he was killed they were having a good time together at the birthday party of a neighbour.

“I really don’t know what the argument was about, but all I know my son was hit with a bottle to his head and now he is dead,” she said. Ramdial was not a troublemaker, his mother said. “I am a mother of ten. I grow up my children in a very respectable way, so to know of the manner my son died hurts me so much. My son was also a father.”

Her only wish now is that justice is served, she said, and she intends to leave everything in the hands of the police. “It is hard to know that my son is gone and would not be coming back home. I still can’t believe it, just like that. He only left home to attend a birthday party to return home.” Police of the Homicide Region three are investigating. They told Newsday a 32-year-old man has been detained and they had recorded a statement.