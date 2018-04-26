CPU investigating case of schoolgirl, 23 weeks pregnant

Photo: Jeff Mayers.

A Diego Martin mother cried on Wednesday after a medical report from a private institution revealed her 13-year-old daughter, who is a form one student, was a little more than four months pregnant.

According to reports, the teen’s mother observed that she was becoming ill frequently and decided to take the girl to a private medical institution for a checkup.

During the examination, the doctor discovered the schoolgirl was more than four months pregnant and when the mother was told she broke down and cried.

The woman took the report to Child Protection Unit (CPU) officers.

The teen, when questioned by police, confirmed that she had been having a sexual relationship with a 19-year-old man, who was an employee in her step-father’s garage.

She said she had kept the relationship a secret from her mother and was not aware that she was pregnant until the findings of the doctor on Wednesday.

Head of the Western Division Child Protection Unit Inspector Coggins along with Sgt Christopher Arun and other officers began interviewing the teen on Wednesday and she is expected to return to the Four Roads Police Station today to continue giving her statement.

Police officers yesterday offered counselling to mother and daughter.