Cop robbed at gunpoint, stolen items recovered

A police constable assigned to the northern division was robbed at gunpoint in the yard of his Arouca home on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the quick response from the officer's colleagues resulted in a 23-year-old Arima man being detained and some of the stolen items recovered four hours after the incident.

According to reports, around 5.45 pm on Wednesday, Ricardo Baksh an officer with over four years service was standing in the yard of his Arouca home when he was approached by two men, one armed with a gun who robbed him of his cell phone, cash and jewellery.

The bandits then ran off.

A report was made to the Arouca Police and Sgt Sean Ammon along with WPC Colleen Waldropt responded to the report and officers used technology to trace the stolen cell phone.

This led them to Arima where they found one of the suspects in possession of some of the stolen items.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody while officers searched for the second suspect.

The arrested man is expected to be placed on an identification parade today.

WPC Waldropt is continuing investigations.