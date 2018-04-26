Breaking
N Touch
Thursday 26 April 2018
News

Charged with motor manslaughter

LAUREL V WILLIAMS

TWELVE years after 20-year-old Elizabeth Khemraj of Claxton Bay was hit and killed, a Morvant man appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates Court yesterday charged with causing her death by driving dangerously. Shawn Cummings, 48, was not called upon to plead before magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the First Court.

The charge against him was that on May 14, 2006, he caused Khemraj’s death by driving a vehicle dangerously along the Solomon Hochoy Highway, contrary to Chapter 48:50 of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act 71 (1). After she read out the charge, the magistrate said: “This is a very old matter.”

Defence attorney Shaun Teekasingh said his client surrendered to police on Tuesday, having learnt that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

He was granted $80,000 bail. The magistrate endorsed the bail and adjourned the case to October 19 for mention.

