Street artist Agostini is back A year after work dumped in Savannah

Street artist Damian Agostini. Photo: Roger Jacob.

A year ago street artist Damian Agostini was heart broken when the wood art he sold at the Queen's Park Savannah was unceremoniously dumped by the Port of Spain City Corporation. But the wood artist refused to be stumped and has carved out a new space for himself in Maraval.

"I want to let people know I am back."

Newsday met up with Agostini on Wednesday on Saddle Road, Maraval, opposite TTPost, where he has his work displayed in the parking area of an unoccupied business unit.

After the dumping of his work made headlines in April 2017, Agostini received an apology from Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez and an outpouring of support from citizens and the art community.

He recalled after he had settled with Martinez and received a $10,000 cheque – which he said was not the full amount for his lost work but it was still nice to receive a settlement – he returned to Toronto to care for his father who was not well. He returned to Trinidad the week after Carnival and has been operating out of Maraval for the past two weeks.

During his almost two years at the Savannah, Agostini said he sold more than 200 pieces of animals and furniture and his customers included businesses, embassies, doctors, and lawyers. He said sales in Maraval were comparatively slow but he was still getting sales.

"Is a really nice feeling to come back out. Get the love again."

He has been recognised by a number of passers-by and he has been told they were happy to see him working and were glad his spirit had not been broken.

"You bad (talented). You is a boss. A lot of that. A lot of positive feedback."

He said his furniture pieces were going quickly while his hottest seller was his puppies.

"I have a burning passion. I really love what I do. I was blessed with a gift from God. I am doing his work."

Agostini said he was scheduled to meet with Martinez to discuss options not only for him but for the art community to provide a space for them.