Son charged with assaulting father

BUSS-HEAD:Dexter Oudit, whose head is heavily bandaged, leaves the San Fernando Magistrates Court yesterday after his son Joseph appeared charged with wounding him by allegedly smashing a bottle on his forehead. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

A 23-YEAR-OLD man was yesterday taken before a San Fernando magistrate charged with wounding his father by hitting him over the head with a bottle of wine during a quarrel.

Joseph Oudit appeared before senior magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine charged with maliciously wounding his father Dexter Oudit.

Oudit pleaded not guilty to committing the act on Monday at their Hubert Rance Street, Vistabella home. The magistrate heard that the father and son were drinking together when the offence was allegedly committed. Attorney Ainsley Lucky, who represented Oudit, said his client is a labourer who lives with his father and mother.

Oudit’s parents were in court, his father Dexter sporting thick bandages on his forehead. In his bail application, Lucky said his client is willing to keep his distance from his father for the duration of the case even as they will continue to live in the same house. Lucky explained that the house’s configuration would allow father and son to be separate.

The magistrate asked if there were separate entrances.

In granting bail, she ordered that Oudit continue to live at the same address but must access his part of the house at a point not used by his father. She then granted Oudit $30,000 bail and adjourned the case to May 10.