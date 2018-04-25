Pensioner writes to PCA

THE father of a man who was charged with a 2017 murder, has filed a complaint with the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) against Freeport police for failing to respond to his pleas for psychiatric help for his son. The 72-year-old pensioner of Waterloo Road, Carapichaima, made the complaint at the PCA yesterday. He was accompanied by his attorney Indarjit Seuraj.

He has accused the police officers of neglecting their duties. According to the complaint, in September, last year, the man went to the police seeking help for his son. They never responded and two days later, his son allegedly killed a dog, damaged several cars and killed a man.

The 37-year-old man is before the courts for the murder and the magistrate presiding over the preliminary inquiry has sent him to the St Ann’s Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

In his complaint to the PCA, the pensioner said in August, his son began acting aggressively and threw furniture and appliances out in the front yard. He also said his son bashed in the head of his beloved pet. He went to the Freeport Police Station asking for help. The police never visited their home.

One month later, the pensioner said, his son began throwing rocks at cars. It was only when reports were made to the police that they visited the family’s home. Later that day, a 68–year-old man was found at his home with head injuries. He died the next day at hospital.