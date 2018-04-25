Man jailed for drugs in $1 bill

A MAN who attempted to hide drugs in a one-dollar bill will spend the next three months in jail with hard labour.

Rondell Simon, 37, was taken before senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with having two grammes of marijuana wrapped in a $1 bill.

He pleaded guilty to the charge laid by PC Haresh Bachus of the Central Division Operational Unit.

Police prosecutor Tessa Johnson told the court that on Saturday at about 6.30am, PC Bachus and others were on mobile patrol on Rodney Road, Endeavour, Chaguanas, when they stopped Simon.

Johnson said on seeing the police, Simon clenched his left side of his shirt and looked in the other direction. Police stopped and searched Simon and found the drugs in his left shirt pocket. “Is just a small smoke,” Simon told police, the court heard.

He was arrested and later charged. The $1 bill and the drugs were produced in court. Simon, who was unrepresented by an attorney, told the magistrate he was unemployed and had no children.

The magistrate ordered the drugs destroyed and the $1 to be sent to the Treasury.