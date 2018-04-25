Malick man in court for lettuce farmer’s murder

SHOT DEAD: Aquaponics farmer Leon Bebe, lured into a trap and shot dead.

A 22-year-old man from Malick has appeared before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle for the murder of 19-year-old Tabaquite lettuce farmer Leon Bebe.

Shaquille Mattas appeared in the Port of Spain Eight Magistrates Court charged with Bebe’s murder on April 10; robbing him of a gold chain and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was also charged with kidnapping a friend of Bebe’s and robbing him of a Samsung S7 cellphone.

All the charges were laid indictably so Mattas was not called on the enter a plea.

The 19-year-old lettuce farmer and a friend went to pay for an exotic bird.

They were confronted by their assailants and Bebe, of Poonah Road in Whiteland, was shot multiple times at Seventh Avenue, Malick.

He died at hospital.

Bebe was for his entrepreneurship in the field of hydroponics farming.

Mattas was represented by attorney Richard Clarke-Wills.