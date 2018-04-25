Drivers call for answers on school transport late payment

HALT: Maxi taxi drivers protest over four months of no payment for transporting school children. The protest took place at Kings Wharf in San Fernando. PHOTO: Ansel Jebodh

Frustrated over the failure of the Ministry of Education to pay for transporting school children over the last four months, maxi-taxi drivers blocked traffic and protested this morning in San Fernando.

Led by president of the Maxi-Taxi Concessionaires Association, Rodney Ramlogan, the drivers gathered at the Public Service Transport Corporation (PTSC) garage at King’s Wharf.

The arrangement saw the drivers being contracted by the PTSC and paid by the Education Ministry.

Ramlogan said over 300 drivers are affected and the service transports approximately 30,000 students per day and they needed answers from education minister Anthony Garcia.

He said their struggle now is to put food on the table for their families.