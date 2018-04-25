DPP orders release of teen accused of chopping mom

Photo: Jeff Mayers.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) yesterday ordered the release of the the 15-year-old student suspected of chopping off the right hand of his mother, pending further investigations.

The teen had spent seven days in detention at the juvenile booking centre at the Brasso Police Station.

The teen’s father told Newsday “I do not wish to speak with any media at this time”, when asked by Newsday how he felt about his son’s release.

Head of the Central Division Senior Superintendent Inraj Balram said the police received a call from the Office of the DPP at 9.30 am instructing that the schoolboy be released.