Digicel, CPL launch Youth Cricket Series

West Indies cricketer Denesh Ramdin poses with students of the Changuanas North Secondary School at the school yesterday after the launch of the 2018 Youth Cricket Series.

Sherdon Pierre

DIGICEL TT partnered with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to launch the Youth Cricket Series 2018 yesterday at the Chaguanas North Secondary School, Helen Street, Lange Park, Montrose, Chaguanas.

People are now invited to vote on the Digicel’s website for their preferred school and the school with the most number of votes will win a coaching clinic to be held in June/July 2018 organised by Digicel and CPL.

West Indies cricketer and ambassador Denesh Ramdin was present to lend some motivational words to the students. He said, “I am happy to share my knowledge and experience with you guys because growing up I didn’t have this opportunity to have an international or sporting icon to come and speak to me or the younger players.”

The 33-year-old wicket-keeper explained the benefits of playing sports by saying, “It is one of the ways to get out! It keeps you away from crime, you can travel the world for free and meet friends that you will keep for the rest of your life.” The Trinbago Knight Riders star-player continued, “There is no short cut to success because it is important to not only excel in sports but in school-work.” He concluded, “My mother was the person to give me that push and hopefully someone will do the same for you. Discipline, commitment and self-belief are my three motivational words and I hope it will inspire you going forward in your life.”