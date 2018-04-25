Breaking
Wednesday 25 April 2018
Comets oust Merry Boys in TTCB T20 quarters

ALESCON COMETS ended Merry Boys’ reign as TT Cricket Board (TTCB) T20 champions, on Monday night, courtesy of a five-wicket win, in the second of back-to-back quarter-finals, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Comets relied on former Guyana opening batsman Shemroy Barrington, who produced a Man-of-the-Match innings of 67, while TT Red Force wicket-keeper Steven Katwaroo struck 44, as they reached 144 runs for five wickets, in response to Merry Boys’ 143/5.

Merry Boys, who were inserted to bat first, got a flying start from left-handed openers Amir Jangoo (50 off 22 balls with two fours and five sixes) and Leonardo Julien (14), who put on 61 off 7.1 overs before Julien dragged his back-foot out of the crease, to Vikash Mohan’s off-spin, and was stumped by Katwaroo.

A pair of run-outs followed, as Jangoo, attempting a second run, dived in vain as he failed to beat Barrington’s throw from long-on to Katwaroo, while captain Mario Belcon (two) was dismissed by the combination of Roshon Primus, at the mid-wicket fence, and Katwaroo.

Left-handers Isaiah Rajah (20) and Aneil Kanhai (15) produced brief cameos but Ranga Latchana was unbeaten on 33 off 30 balls.

Sharing the wickets were Mohan (1/22), left-arm spinner Derone Davis (1/23) and veteran leg-spinner Imran Khan (1/38).

Barrington, with a crouched stance, took advantage of any half-volley he faced to hit a number of boundaries through the covers, as he dominated a 45-run opening stand with Khan (11) and a second-wicket partnership of 46 with Katwaroo.

But the diminutive Barrington attempted one shot too many as he hit one from left-arm spinner Ricky Jaipaul to Uthman Muhammad at the mid-wicket boundary, ending a knock which featured 12 fours off 40 balls.

Three wickets fell cheaply – Mohan (duck), Andy Gobin (two) and Primus (duck) but Katwaroo (who faced 33 balls and stuck six fours and a six) found an able ally in Barry Ramdial as they guided Comets, the 2018 TTCB National League champions, into tomorrow’s semi-final phase.

Jaipaul finished with figures of 3/28 for Merry Boys while pacer Atiba Allert got 2/26.

