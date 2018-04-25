Comets oust Merry Boys in TTCB T20 quarters

ALESCON COMETS ended Merry Boys’ reign as TT Cricket Board (TTCB) T20 champions, on Monday night, courtesy of a five-wicket win, in the second of back-to-back quarter-finals, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Comets relied on former Guyana opening batsman Shemroy Barrington, who produced a Man-of-the-Match innings of 67, while TT Red Force wicket-keeper Steven Katwaroo struck 44, as they reached 144 runs for five wickets, in response to Merry Boys’ 143/5.

Merry Boys, who were inserted to bat first, got a flying start from left-handed openers Amir Jangoo (50 off 22 balls with two fours and five sixes) and Leonardo Julien (14), who put on 61 off 7.1 overs before Julien dragged his back-foot out of the crease, to Vikash Mohan’s off-spin, and was stumped by Katwaroo.

A pair of run-outs followed, as Jangoo, attempting a second run, dived in vain as he failed to beat Barrington’s throw from long-on to Katwaroo, while captain Mario Belcon (two) was dismissed by the combination of Roshon Primus, at the mid-wicket fence, and Katwaroo.

Left-handers Isaiah Rajah (20) and Aneil Kanhai (15) produced brief cameos but Ranga Latchana was unbeaten on 33 off 30 balls.

Sharing the wickets were Mohan (1/22), left-arm spinner Derone Davis (1/23) and veteran leg-spinner Imran Khan (1/38).

Barrington, with a crouched stance, took advantage of any half-volley he faced to hit a number of boundaries through the covers, as he dominated a 45-run opening stand with Khan (11) and a second-wicket partnership of 46 with Katwaroo.

But the diminutive Barrington attempted one shot too many as he hit one from left-arm spinner Ricky Jaipaul to Uthman Muhammad at the mid-wicket boundary, ending a knock which featured 12 fours off 40 balls.

Three wickets fell cheaply – Mohan (duck), Andy Gobin (two) and Primus (duck) but Katwaroo (who faced 33 balls and stuck six fours and a six) found an able ally in Barry Ramdial as they guided Comets, the 2018 TTCB National League champions, into tomorrow’s semi-final phase.

Jaipaul finished with figures of 3/28 for Merry Boys while pacer Atiba Allert got 2/26.