Businesswoman charged with fleecing Portuguese nationals

A 30-YEAR-OLD Chaguanas businesswoman is expected to appear in the Port of Spain Magistrates court today charged with fleecing Portuguese nationals of thousands of dollars to obtain non-existant work permits.

The woman was arrested by Fraud Squad police following a report from the Ministry of National Security in Port of Spain which revealed that Portuguese nationals were forced to make unlawful payments for the processing of work permits. Fraud Squad investigators conducted investigations relative to the allegations and arrested the businesswoman who gave several addresses. Late yesterday, she was charged with two counts of larceny trick; one in the amount of $50,000 and the other in the amount of $27,000. Charges were laid by PC Verne Dubois. The investigation was led by Snr Supt Totaram Dookhie and included ASP Ghisiyawan, Insp Griffith, Acting Insp Cudjoe, Cpl Badree, PC Liverpool and WPC Lazarus.