Bocas Lit Fest starts today

Monique Roffey will lead a NGC Bocas Lit Fest session today on Writing the Erotic at the National Library, first floor seminar room, Port of Spain.

THE NGC Bocas Lit Fest starts today and runs until April 29, with a full programme of free and paid literary events. The festival programme is available at the Festival Village at The National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis), Port of Spain for a contribution, and there is also a digital programme at www.bocaslitfest.com

Today the festival begins with a workshop called Preserving your Documentary from 9 am to 12.30 pm at the National Library, Abercromby and Hart Streets, Port of Spain. Danielle Fraser, Nalis’ conservator, will give practical advice on preserving treasured documents at the second floor seminar room.

Then Nalis will host its Fire Time Author’s Programme tokens presentation from 10 am to 12 pm at the Old Fire Station, Abercromby and Hart Street, Port of Spain.

The first day of the annual literary festival then continues with a workshop by “OCM Bocas prizewinning” writer Monique Roffey called the Writing the Erotic. The author of The Tryst will lead a “masterclass” on the erotic in fiction. This starts at 10.30 am and ends at 12.30 pm at the first floor seminar room National Library.

Then the series of free seminars for budding and self-published authors on aspects of the book business will take place from 1 pm to 4 pm at the National Library’s AV Room. The seminars on Breaking into the International Children’s Book Market, The importance of Archiving for Budding Writers and How to become an Amazon Bestseller. Janet Smyth, children’s programme director, Edinburgh International Book Festival, University of the West Indies’ (UWI) librarian Lorraine Nero and Alison Donnell and Corine LaFont, self-publishing consultant will lead these seminars.

The first day will come to a close with Backchat: Port of Spain. This session will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first LGBT literary reading. The literary festival’s first day will come to a scintillating sunset with drinks, music, stories and poetry, all at Euphoria Lounge, Dundonald Street from 8.30 pm until.

Here are some things to note:

Bocas livestream and social media

All events taking place in the Old Fire Station on Thursday through Sunday are being streamed via the Bocas Lit Fest Facebook page. Use the #bocas2018 to keep up with the festival on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Books on sale

Get books by participating authors and others from official booksellers: Paper Based, Metropolitan Book Suppliers, RIK Services Ltd, Nigel R Khan, UWI Press and Robert & Christopher Publishers.

Parking

There’s limited free weekday parking at Greyfriars car park – 50 Frederick Street until 5 pm and paid parking at the parkade (two blocks from Nalis) – up to 6 pm weekdays. Ample street parking is available on weekday evenings during non-office hours and all day on weekends.

Food and drink

Grab a sandwich, pastry, tea or coffee at the Rituals Coffee House located on the ground floor of the library. Lunch and gourmet salads are on sale at the Old Fire Station festival café everyday. Additionally, Port of Spain is a treasure trove of eateries and cafes if you’re looking for other options.

Workshops and library tours

All workshops take place on the first and second floor seminar rooms of the National Library.

A Nalis booth (ground floor of the library) will offer information on library membership and serve as a meeting point for free library tours.