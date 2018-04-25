700 police will be on duty for Borough Day

Photo: Jeff Mayers.

There will be 700 police officers on duty for 2018 Borough Day celebrations says Ag Snr Supt Neville Adams from the South Western Division.

Adams boasted that last year's celebration was incident free.

He said 40,000 spectators attended the event.

He was speaking today at the TTPS weekly briefing, on Sackville Street, Port of Spain.

“A strength of seven hundred 700 officers, inclusive of officers drawn from several divisions, branches, sections, and units of the TTPS, in conjunction with several arms of the Ministry of National Security, Point Fortin Borough Police, Traffic Wardens and Licensing Officers, will be deployed to ensure the safety and security of all persons during the celebration.

“To achieve our objective, there will be a high visibility of uniformed officers in attendance. Also, several anti-crime initiatives will be conducted comprising of both uniformed and plainclothes officers,” he said.