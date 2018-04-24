Woman who accused magistrate of bias loses her case

A WOMAN who accused a magistrate of making damning statements in court has lost her case.

Giselle Samaroo, a student of the University of the West Indies, of Talparo, sought to have the

High Court remove Magistrate Brian Dabideen from hearing her case.

She accused him of being biased against her and her attorney, and claimed his continuing to hear her case could result in an injustice to her.

She also said she feared she will not get a fair trial before the magistrate because of the statements he made in court when appeared on charges of malicious damage and assault by beating,

In a written decision delivered on Tuesday, Justice Frank Seepersad dismissed her claim, and the reliefs Samaroo sought, as he found she did not accurately represent the events of October 6, 2017, and failed to establish bias.

Samaroo was ordered to pay Dabideen’s costs.

Samaroo was represented by attorneys Tim Charriandy and Reynold Waldrop while Senior Counsel Deborah Peake appeared for Magistrate Dabideen.