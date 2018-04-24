Woman arrested with ammo

A DIEGO Martin woman was arrested in Cunupia on Sunday night after CID officers found 43 rounds of ammunition and a ski mask. A team from the Cunupia CID went to a house in Kolohal Trace, Asaraff Road, Cunupia around 8 pm with a search warrant for arms and ammunition.

They found 43 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a blue ski mask. The 27-year-old woman from Tomato Drive in Diego Martin, who was at the house alone, was arrested and is expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate today.

The search was conducted by Cpl Ramsubag and PCs Hosein, Jagessar and Huggins.