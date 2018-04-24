Webster-Roy: HIV funding to downsize

Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy

In light of ongoing economic challenges, funding for projects aimed at enhancing the Caribbean's response to discrimination against persons suffering from HIV/ AIDS may also be affected as two of the major sponsors for the Pan Caribbean Partnership (PANCAP) Against HIV/ AIDS will no longer be funding the project, this was revealed by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy this morning.

Speaking at a joint stakeholder forum to address concerns of HIV/ AIDS discrimination in the Caribbean, at the Hyatt Regency, Webster-Roy says while TT remains committed to ending all forms of stigma and discrimination against the disease, issues of funding initiatives remains a key challenge and said two donors will be withdrawing their funding.