TTCB boss slams attack on Ramdin

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board has registered its disgust and alarm at the dissemination a a “fake news” attack on the character of former West Indies cricket captain and wicket-keeper Denesh Ramdin.

And the national sports organisation is calling on the Police Service to utilise its Cyber Unit to find the perpetrator of the malicious and spiteful attack on the local cricket hero.

Yesterday, Azim Bassarath, president of the TTCB said that the full brunt of the law must be applied to the person or persons behind the report sensationalised on social media over the weekend.

He said the “fake news” posting was clearly designed to harm the spotless reputation of Ramdin, and diminish the high regard he enjoys both at home and abroad, especially in the cricket world.

He commended the Preysal Cricket Club batsman for immediately responding to the social media attack by refuting the odious fabrication with a post of his own holding his infant son in his arms.

“Denesh has always conducted himself in a manner that deserves the highest praise and has never been remotely connected with anything the fake news report suggested. It was clearly designed to assassinate his good name and destroy his reputation and family life,” said an indignant Bassarath.

The local cricket boss called for the Police to act immediately to bring to account whomsoever was responsible for the cowardly act so that public figures like Ramdin could be protected from “fake news” designed to destroy their image and reputation which they have worked very hard to cultivate and maintain.