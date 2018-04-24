Teen chooses silence Still in custody after chopping mother

NALINEE SEELAL

THE 15-year-old boy accused of chopping off his mother’s right hand last Thursday is staying quiet and refusing to answer any question put to him at the Brasso Juvenile Detention Centre, where he is being kept.Police said yesterday the boy met with a Legal Aid attorney on Saturday and was told of his right to remain silent or alternatively, to co-operate with the police.

The boy opted to stay silent. Sgt Boxer was given the green light to interview the teenager on Sunday with his attorney at his side. During the questioning he responded, “No comment,” to every question. After the interview, the boy met with his father and was seen sobbing as they spoke quietly to each other.

The father told Newsday yesterday, “Nobody see my son do this and I am standing all the way with him. He is my son and I have to support him.” The father was allowed to take clothing, toiletries and other supplies to his son, who is expected to remain in custody until his mother is interviewed.

Depending on the information she gives, a decision will be made to release the boy or recommend charges. Senior police said if the mother refuses to co-operate they may be have to release him pending further investigations. Yesterday, Boxer went to the San Fernando General Hospital, but doctors said the mother was having follow-up surgery and could not be interviewed.

On Sunday the boy’s father spent several hours at a Brickfield church, where the congregation prayed for the swift recovery of his wife and for his son to be released from custody. On Sunday the teen’s mother began to talk coherently and was expected to be moved from the Intensive Care Unit to a surgical ward that afternoon.

Last Thursday the 46-year-old woman, who is a nurse, was at home when her right hand was severed. She was also chopped on the head, chest and back.

Her husband found her bleeding in the bedroom and the cutlass used in the attack was found in the kitchen. Police later detained the victim’s teenage son at the Waterloo cremation.

Yesterday sources at the Children’s Authority said they were not invited to assist in this investigation but remain willing and ready to do so. Chairman of the authority Haniff Benjamin said there are a lot of unanswered questions and experts must be called in to look into the boy’s circumstances.